Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.