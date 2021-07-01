Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSE RNP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
