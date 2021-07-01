Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of PSF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.78. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

