Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

RFI stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,234. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

