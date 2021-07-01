Collective Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,860.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Collective has a total market capitalization of $237,425.59 and $138,860.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Collective has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 10,858.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

