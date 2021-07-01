Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.53% of Compugen worth $20,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Compugen by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Compugen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Compugen by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $566.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

