Constellation Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:STZ.B traded up $8.26 on Thursday, hitting $235.20. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

