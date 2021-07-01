ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $1.34 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

