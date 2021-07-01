Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,220. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.31. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

