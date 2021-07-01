Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sells 300,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.42. 722,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,106. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.80.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
