Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair Sells 300,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.42. 722,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,106. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $11,895,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

