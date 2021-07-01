CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading Up 3.1%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.34 ($13.34) and last traded at €11.34 ($13.34). Approximately 58,408 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.00 ($12.94).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.