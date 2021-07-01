Cosmo Coin Trading Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Cosmo Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $539,644.99 and approximately $179.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,059.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

