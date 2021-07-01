Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $64,205,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $72,383,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.