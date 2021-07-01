Covetrus (CVET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/28/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 6/23/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 6/21/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 6/17/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 6/11/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 5/20/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
- 5/4/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,814. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.