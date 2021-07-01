Covetrus (CVET) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/23/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/21/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/17/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

6/11/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

5/20/2021 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

5/4/2021 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,814. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,459. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

