Cowen Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $76.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 163,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,021,485. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,418 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $18,127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 383,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 76,919 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

