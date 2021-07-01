Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.