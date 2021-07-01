Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is presently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

