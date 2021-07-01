Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of €14.80 ($17.41).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRARY. HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

CRARY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,678. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

