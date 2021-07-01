Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 218 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

LON BARC traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 175.52 ($2.29). 34,387,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,858,031. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.72. The firm has a market cap of £29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

