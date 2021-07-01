Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,502. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.