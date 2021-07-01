Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 15,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,716,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

CPG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.