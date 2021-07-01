Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,056,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,377. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

