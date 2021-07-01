Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 3.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 3,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRCT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37.
In related news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock worth $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares worth $2,366,020.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
