CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,122. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
