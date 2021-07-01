CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Sells $4,125,000.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,122. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.