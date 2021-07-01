Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.66

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.66 and last traded at $117.79, with a volume of 7488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

