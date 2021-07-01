Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.11

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $50.70, with a volume of 668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

