CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CRWD remained flat at $$251.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 24,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.47. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

