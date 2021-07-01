Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01409705 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

