CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $44.50 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 46,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

