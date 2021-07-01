CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $44.50 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 46,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
