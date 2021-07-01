cVault.finance Reaches Market Cap of $65.14 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $65.14 million and $78,705.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6,514.25 or 0.19432520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,568.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

