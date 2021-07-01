CyberMiles Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $917,450.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00411317 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,529.21 or 1.00020229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00033016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054307 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

