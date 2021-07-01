Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

