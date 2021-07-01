Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dana by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 436,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its position in Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,584,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

DAN stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.58. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

