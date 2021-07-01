Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

