Darryl Auguste Sells 809 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darryl Auguste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Darryl Auguste sold 274 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $8,299.46.

EVER stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.83. 68,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,397. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.83 million, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

