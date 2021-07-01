Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 60,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 33,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.