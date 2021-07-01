DecentBet Price Hits $0.0023 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $440,008.62 and $1,844.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

