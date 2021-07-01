Decentral Games Trading Down 18.6% This Week (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $102.62 or 0.00311672 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $487,095.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,641 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

