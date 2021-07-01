DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,577.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $288,218.02 and $1,577.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,568.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,999,665 coins and its circulating supply is 15,072,602 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars.

