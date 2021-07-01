Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $76.32. 2,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 817,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 341.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 37,957 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,354.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,667,630 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

