DePay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,422.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $58,422.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,876.98 or 0.99847622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.