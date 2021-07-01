Deri Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $324,672.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $324,672.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,532.50 or 1.00021457 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.