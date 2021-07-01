Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price to 8,000.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RBGLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,839. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.