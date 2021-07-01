Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,662. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Devon Energy by 236.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

