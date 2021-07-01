DEX (DEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,571.76

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. DEX has a market capitalization of $52,571.76 and approximately $6,100.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.38 or 0.00665597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 10,858.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

