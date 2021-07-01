dHedge DAO Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $509,322.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,826.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,727,537 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

