Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DSTZF remained flat at $$12.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Distell Group has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

