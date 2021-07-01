district0x Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.77 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. district0x has a market cap of $78.58 million and $5.77 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,568.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

