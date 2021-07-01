Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Shares Down 0.5%

Dixons Carphone plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 39,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 14,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

DSITF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91.

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

