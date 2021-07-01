Doctors Coin Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002221 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $171.08 million and $3.40 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.