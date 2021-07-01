DODO Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. DODO has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and approximately $51.33 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DODO has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.06 or 0.00694804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,237% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

