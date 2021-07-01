Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 76.1% in June

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the May 31st total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

DLPN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 1,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

